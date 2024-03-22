Menu Content

USFK Commander: U.S. Must Continue to Fund 28,500 American Troops in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid concerns that the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea could be reduced if former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) stated that the current number of American troops stationed on the Peninsula should be maintained.

During his opening remarks at the House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, General Paul LaCamera stressed the importance of continued funding of the 28-thousand-500-strong USFK in order to maintain the current armistice agreement and the allies' iron-clad defense commitment and combat readiness.

The commander also said in a written statement submitted to the committee that U.S. troop presence in South Korea is a "critical" part of America's approach to providing extended deterrence in Northeast Asia, especially with the close proximity to Russia and China.

LaCamera added that with these geographic realities, combined with strong economic interests, South Korea is the linchpin of security in the region and a treaty ally that the U.S. must defend.

When asked to give his assessment of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his intentions behind his weapons program, the USFK commander said that the regime leader's "top" priority is "regime survivability."
