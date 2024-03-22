Office of Former Supreme Court Judge Raided in Connection with Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the office of former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il as part of its investigation into a high-profile property development scandal, linked to main Democratic Chief Lee Jae-myung.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday raided Kwon's office to secure evidence as part of its corruption probe.The prosecution is investigating allegations that several former high-ranking government officials were each promised five billion won, or around three-point-eight million U.S. dollars by Hwacheon Daeyu, a management firm at the center of the scandal.Kwon, who served as a Supreme Court Justice from 2014 to 2020, was accused of serving as an advisor for the management firm without officially registering himself as a lawyer.Other suspicions against the former Supreme Court Justice include allegations that he received financial rewards to cast his vote in favor of acquitting then-Gyeonggi Province governor Lee Jae-myung in a Supreme Court case accusing Lee of violating election laws by making false claims in a televised debate.