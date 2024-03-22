Survey: Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Slips Slightly to 36%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey carried out by four of the nation’s pollsters has found that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating slipped slightly compared to two weeks ago.In the National Barometer Survey conducted on one-thousand-one adults between Monday and Wednesday, 36 percent of respondents said they believe Yoon is doing a good job, while 56 percent said the opposite.The rate of positive responses fell three percentage points compared to two weeks ago, while the negative evaluation climbed by one percentage point.Regarding the upcoming April 10 general elections, 44 percent of the respondents said the ruling People Power Party(PPP) should gain seats to better manage state affairs, down one percentage point from before. A total of 49 percent backed the opposition camp to keep the government and the ruling party in check, up two percentage points from the previous survey.The survey also found that 34 percent of respondents support the PPP, down three percentage points from two weeks ago and 29 percent the main opposition Democratic Party, or identical to the previous survey. Ten percent of those surveyed expressed support for the Rebuilding Korea Party compared to two percent for the New Reform Party.The National Barometer Survey is carried out by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research every other week via telephone.The latest poll has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.