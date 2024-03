Photo : YONHAP News

Calls for dialogue are growing within the medical community after the government finalized its plan to expand the quota for medical school admissions by two-thousand for the 2025 academic year.Bang Jae-seung, the head of the emergency committee of the nation's medical school professors, appeared on YTN cable news channel on Thursday and requested dialogue with the government as he hinted at the possibility of medical professors scrapping a plan to submit resignations en masse next Monday.Bang said this would be possible if the government scraps its measures against trainee doctors and provides a forum for dialogue.Bang said medical school professors are not against expanding the admissions quota and proposed that the medical community and the government discuss allocating next year’s admissions quota based on objective data as he said the professors do not believe the expansion of two-thousand is objective.