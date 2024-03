Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung on Thursday appealed for voter support in the party’s traditional stronghold of the southwestern city of Gwangju with 20 days left until the general elections.Lee visited the May 18 National Cemetery and wrote in the guestbook that the DP will make a history of victory on April 10 based on the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.Describing the ruling People Power Party(PPP) as a reincarnation of the oppressing offenders in the uprising, Lee said the PPP claims it will uphold the spirit of the movement and include it in the Constitution while continuously saying that the uprising was a riot instigated by North Korean soldiers.Lee later visited Gunsan City in North Jeolla Province where he criticized the government for failing to represent the people, saying “that it is only fitting for a servant who scorns its master to be fired."