Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Producer Prices Rise for Third Month in February

Written: 2024-03-22 10:30:11Updated: 2024-03-22 13:40:53

Producer Prices Rise for Third Month in February

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the third consecutive month in February due to an increase in the prices of agricultural products. 

The Bank of Korea said on Friday that the producer price index for all commodities and services rose zero-point-three percent from a month earlier to stand at 122-point-21 in February, rising for the third consecutive month.

Compared to the same month last year, the index, a key indicator of future inflation, saw growth of one-point-five percent as it showed year-on-year increases for the seventh consecutive month.

The prices of agricultural, fishery and petroleum products pushed up the index from last month, with the prices of agricultural and fishery products gaining two-point-six percent and two-point-one percent, respectively, and petroleum products rising three-point-three percent. Livestock prices, however, dropped two-point-four percent. 

Prices of utilities including electricity, gas and water as well as waste management dropped zero-point-nine percent month-on-month due to a nine-point-two percent fall in industrial gas prices.

Service prices gained zero-point-two percent from a month earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >