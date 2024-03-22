SNU Medical Professors Urge Gov't to Engage in Dialogue ahead of Mass Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

The emergency committee of professors at Seoul National University(SNU) College of Medicine and its affiliated hospitals has urged the government to withdraw its plan to suspend the medical licenses of striking trainee doctors, saying that there is not much time left to resolve the medical crisis.Professors at medical schools nationwide plan to tender their resignations en masse from Monday in protest of the government's plan to impose a three-month medical license suspension on trainee doctors who have defied the state’s return-to-work order.The SNU emergency committee called on the government to withdraw its plan in a press release on Friday, saying that medical professors’ resignations are a desperate call for dialogue with the government.Bang Jae-seung, the head of the emergency committee of the nation’s medical school professors, appeared on the YTN cable news channel on Thursday and also requested dialogue with the government as he hinted at the possibility of medical professors scrapping their plan to submit resignations en masse.The emergency committee of the nation’s medical school professors will hold a virtual meeting on Friday afternoon, three days before the planned collective action.