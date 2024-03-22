PM Han Announces Deployment of Additional Public Health, Military Doctors on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to dispatch 200 additional doctors from military hospitals to 60 hospitals across the nation in response to the vacuum from trainee doctors' collective action in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.At a meeting with officials on Friday, Han said an additional 100 military doctors and 100 public health doctors fulfilling their duty at military hospitals will be deployed on Monday, which is also when medical professors plan to start tendering their resignations.This is the third time the government has made such a decision. If dispatched, the additional 200 doctors will bring the cumulative total to 413.The prime minister also said the National Medical Center is set to open a support center in April, tasked with offering support for medical facilities that hire retired senior doctors or continue the employment of those nearing retirement.Addressing concerns that the quota hike will undermine the quality of medical education, Han explained the government will enable graduates of medical schools outside the capital area to train in nearby national universities by expanding regional clinical education and training centers at all national university hospitals.He said the government will draw up measures to improve the working environment of trainee doctors by heeding the junior doctors' calls for reduced consecutive working hours and training fee support.