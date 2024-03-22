Court Convicts Ex-Minister's Daughter of University Admissions Illegalities

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court convicted Cho Min, daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk, of academic fraud.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ordered Cho to pay a fine of ten million won, or around seven-thousand-500 U.S. dollars, on charges of issuing forged documents, obstruction of business, and obstruction of the performance of official duties. The prosecution earlier sought a one-year prison sentence, suspended for three years.In its ruling, the court said it had decided on the conviction as such actions give rise to public distrust and cause disappointment and frustration to those who work hard to engage in a fair competition. It, however, took into account that Cho had not taken part in the actual forgery and admitted to all the charges.Cho was indicted on the suspicion of falsifying and submitting her admissions application, cover letter and award certificate with the help of her mother, Chung Kyung-shim, when applying for Pusan National University's medical school in June 2014.Cho had also been accused of submitting a forged cover letter, internship certification and award certificate when applying for admissions to Seoul National University's medical school in June 2013.