DP Files Complaints against Yoon, Pres. Aides for Alleged False Claims over Amb. Lee's Departure

Written: 2024-03-22 14:19:00Updated: 2024-03-22 15:21:22

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) filed complaints with the anti-corruption agency against President Yoon Suk Yeol and his aides, accusing them of making false claims in official documents related to former defense minister Lee Jong-sup's departure for his ambassadorship in Australia.

The party's legal commission, including deputy floor leader Park Ju-min, said the complaint was submitted to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) on Friday.

The complaint accused the presidential office of putting false information in a press notice claiming that Yoon had reviewed a complaint against Lee over alleged meddling in last year's Marine death probe. According to Park, the CIO had not shared the probe information with other agencies.

The DP then accused the top office of lying when it stated that the CIO had permitted Lee to depart for his new ambassadorship, adding that the investigative agency had not given this permission.

The main opposition had previously filed a complaint against Yoon for alleged power abuse and harboring an offender for appointing Lee despite his involvement in the ongoing Marine death investigation.
