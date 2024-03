Photo : YONHAP News

The 27 European Union(EU) member nations on Thursday called for additional sanctions against North Korea for providing military support to Russia.In a joint statement adopted during the first day of the EU Summit, the leaders of the EU member nations called on the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security and the European Commission(EC) to prepare additional sanctions on North Korea, as well as Belarus and Iran.Last month, the EU imposed its 13th sanctions package on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which also included North Korea's defense chief Kang Sun-nam, marking the first time the bloc issued sanctions against North Korea for its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.The EU leaders agreed to follow-up measures on the potential sanctions against North Korea and announced it at the executive committee level