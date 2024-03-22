Additional Military Surgeons, Public Health Doctors to be Dispatched

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the deadline for medical school professors' mass resignation set for next Monday, the government has decided to dispatch additional military surgeons and public health doctors to help fill the protracted vacuum at hospitals left after trainee doctors walked off their jobs last month. The government has also welcomed the professors' calls to hold discussions.Max Lee reports.Report: The government announced Friday that it has decided to dispatch additional military surgeons and public health doctors in response to the vacuum caused by trainee doctors' collective action in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced that a total of 200 physicians, consisting of 100 military doctors and 100 public health doctors will be dispatched to 60 medical institutions nationwide starting next Monday.That is the deadline set by medical school professors for their planned mass resignation in support of trainee doctors.With the 200 additional doctors, the number of military and public health doctors dispatched nationwide by the government will increase to 413.Meanwhile, the government also said it welcomes the professors' call for a sit-down to discuss specific implementation plans for medical reforms, anytime and anywhere.The emergency committee of the nation’s medical school professors said previously that the professors could cancel their planned mass resignation if the government lifts punitive measures imposed on junior doctors and creates a venue for dialogue.The emergency committee is scheduled to hold its third meeting Friday evening to discuss future response measures.The government has reiterated that starting next week it will suspend the licenses of trainee doctors who violated the back-to-work order but noted that it will consider sparing individuals who return to work or express their intention to return before the enforcement.However, the government has made it clear that there's no room for compromise on the allocation of an additional two thousand medical school admission seats, as the number of students for next year must be completed by the end of May.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.