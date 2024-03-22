Menu Content

Market Cap Share of Foreign-owned Stocks in KOSPI Reaches Highest Level in 26 Months

Amid foreigners’ active purchases of South Korean shares, the portion of market cap for stocks held by global investors in the nation's main bourse posted a record high in roughly two years. 

According to financial information provider Infomax and the Korea Exchange on Friday, foreign investors held some 764-point-five trillion won worth of shares traded on the main bourse KOSPI as of Thursday, accounting for 34-point-07 percent of the total market cap of two-point-24 quadrillion won.

The share of market value is the highest since January 26, 2022 when stocks held by foreign investors accounted for 34-point-2 percent of the total market cap. 

Such a percentage had slipped to the early 30 percent range in the early months of 2023 before a steady rebound. 

The rate began to surge sharply after foreign investors began to engage in active net buying on prospects of the government’s supportive measures regarding listed companies’ self-driven efforts to improve their corporate value.
