Market Cap Share of Foreign-owned Stocks in KOSPI Reaches Highest Level in 26 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid foreigners’ active purchases of South Korean shares, the portion of market cap for stocks held by global investors in the nation's main bourse posted a record high in roughly two years.According to financial information provider Infomax and the Korea Exchange on Friday, foreign investors held some 764-point-five trillion won worth of shares traded on the main bourse KOSPI as of Thursday, accounting for 34-point-07 percent of the total market cap of two-point-24 quadrillion won.The share of market value is the highest since January 26, 2022 when stocks held by foreign investors accounted for 34-point-2 percent of the total market cap.Such a percentage had slipped to the early 30 percent range in the early months of 2023 before a steady rebound.The rate began to surge sharply after foreign investors began to engage in active net buying on prospects of the government’s supportive measures regarding listed companies’ self-driven efforts to improve their corporate value.