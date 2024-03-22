Gov't Regrets Japanese School Textbooks that Include Territorial Claims over Dokdo Islets

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has expressed regret over Japanese middle school textbooks that have included Japan’s territorial claims over the Dokdo islets.In a statement issued on Friday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said it deeply regrets the Japanese government’s move to approve middle school textbooks that are based on claims that are counter to historical facts.Noting that the Dokdo islets are clearly South Korean territory historically, geographically and by international law, the ministry said it strongly protests Tokyo’s move to authorize the books with the territorial claims, before making clear that Seoul will not accept any contention from Japan over Dokdo.The ministry also expressed deep regret over the authorized books deleting expressions relating to the coercive nature of wartime forced labor and sex slavery.The ministry urged the Japanese government to squarely face history and educate future generations with a more responsible attitude as it stressed that the basis of building future-oriented bilateral ties starts from a recognition of the proper perception of history.Earlier in the day, Japan’s education ministry finalized the results of its deliberation on textbooks that will be used in middle schools from next year.Of the 18 social studies textbooks that were approved, 15 stated that South Korea is illegally occupying the Dokdo islets.