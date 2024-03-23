Indiscriminate Shooting at Concert Hall in Moscow Suburb Kills At Least 62

Photo : YONHAP News

An indiscriminate shooting at a concert hall on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow has killed at least 62 people and wounded more than 100 others.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, the random shooting that started at around 8 p.m. Friday by multiple gunmen clad in camouflage gear at Crocus City Hall, northwest of Moscow, and a massive fire that followed, has resulted in 62 deaths.The seven-story concert hall was engulfed by fire following an explosion, with a third of the building burning down within some two hours.Russian media outlets reported that children were among the dead. At least 146 suffered injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition.The Russian foreign ministry has condemned the shooting as a "terrorist attack," while authorities are in the process of tracking down the assailants.According to an unverified statement online, the extremist militant group Islamic State(IS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.