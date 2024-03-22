Med School Profs' Emergency Committee Reconfirms Intent for Mass Resignations from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

An emergency steering committee representing the nation's medical professors reaffirmed they plan to resign en masse starting Monday in response to the government's planned license suspension of trainee doctors protesting the medical school admissions quota hike.Following a third session of a general meeting held virtually Friday night, the professors said they were able to confirm as much after taking a survey of the current status at each medical school and that they will hand in resignations according to the procedures at each institution.The committee expressed active support for a proposal earlier this week put forth by the Medical Professors Association of Korea, a separate professors' group, which said they would keep to the statutory 52 hours per week starting March 25.Starting April 1, they plan to cut outpatient consulting hours to a minimum and focus on intensive care patients and arrivals at emergency wards.Friday's meeting was attended by 19 medical schools nationwide, including Seoul National University and Yonsei University.