NEC: Avg. Competition Rate for April 10 General Elections Drops to 39-Yr. Low

Photo : YONHAP News

The average competition ratio at 254 electoral districts ahead of the April 10 general elections to form the 22nd National Assembly stands at two-point-75 to one.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), 699 candidates have registered at the 254 districts nationwide following a two-day registration that ended on Friday.The competition rate is the lowest in 39 years since the two-point-four to one rate seen during the 12th general elections in 1985.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) had the largest number of 254 in all districts, followed by the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) 246 candidates. Fifty-eight were not affiliated with any party.Six-hundred candidates are men, accounting for 85-point-84 percent of the total, in comparison to 99 women competing, or 14-point-16 percent.Those in their 50s took up nearly half of the candidates, followed by those in their 60s and 40s. The youngest candidate is 28 years old while the oldest is 85, born in 1938.