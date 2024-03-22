Local Gas Prices Fall for the 1st Time in 8 weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Local gasoline prices have dropped for the first time in eight weeks.According to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation's online price tracker, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide fell one-point-one won from the previous week, marking one-thousand-638-point-two won per liter on the third week of March.Diesel prices also shed one-point-five won to record one-thousand-538-point-two won per liter, marking a fall for two weeks in a row.Meanwhile, international oil prices are on the rise due to decrease in the exports of major oil-producing countries, a decline in the U.S. crude oil stockpiles and the recent attack on Russia's oil refinery.South Korea’s benchmark Dubai crude oil rose nearly three dollars to 86 dollars 20 cents per barrel this week. International gasoline prices also edged up by four dollars 70 cents to reach 99 dollars 80 cents a barrel.It typically takes about two weeks for global costs to be reflected in domestic prices.