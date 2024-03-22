Ukraine Denies Involvement in Friday's Moscow Shooting Attack

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine, which is in the midst of an ongoing war with Russia, denied any involvement in Friday night's shooting attack at a concert hall in the suburb of Moscow that claimed the lives of at least 62 people.According to Reuters, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak posted a video message on Telegram, saying Kyiv had absolutely nothing to do with the latest events, and that everything between the two sides will be decided on the battlefield.This comes as Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, threatened "merciless neutralization," if Moscow confirms that the attacks were carried out by terrorists linked to Kyiv.Meanwhile, Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said the U.S. government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow earlier this month, prompting the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia.She added that Washington had also shared the information with Russian authorities in accordance with its "duty to warn" policy.NSC Spokesperson John Kirby, however, said he was not aware of the U.S. government having any advance knowledge specifically about Friday's attack.