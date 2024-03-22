Terraform Labs CEO Freed from Montenegro Prision, Sent to Shelter Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

Kwon Do-hyeong, the disgraced co-founder of cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, better known as Do Kwon, was released from prison in Montenegro on Saturday after completing his four-month prison sentence for traveling with fake papers.However, Kwon was reportedly transported to the Montenegro police for a probe and sent to a shelter for foreigners outside the capital, where he will await the Supreme Court's ruling on extradition requests from South Korea and the United States.Kwon's lawyer, Goran Rodic, told reporters that after the release, Kwon should be able to stay at large until he is extradited to South Korea, but an illegal investigation was conducted at the police from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. because the court ordered the confiscation of Kwon's passport.The High Court in Podgorica ordered the seizure of Kwon's valid passport to prevent him from leaving the country after his release from prison. Without the passport, Kwon was transported to a shelter for foreigners after the police's investigation.On Thursday, Montenegro's top prosecutor appealed a recent court ruling to extradite Kwon to South Korea instead of the United States, requesting the top court to decide whether the procedures behind the appeals court's recent rulings to extradite Kwon to Korea were legal.The top court accepted the request on Friday and launched legal reviews on the legal battle, suspending Kwon's extradition.