US Lawmakers Likely to Visit S. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan United States congressional delegation will reportedly visit South Korea this week for talks with South Korean officials.According to multiple sources on Saturday, Korean American Rep. Young Kim, chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, Democrat Rep. Ami Bera and other congresspeople will visit Seoul this week to discuss pending issues between the two nations.During the visit, the bipartisan delegation is expected to pay a courtesy call to President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation amid growing threats from North Korea’s provocations and to exchange opinions on deepening cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan after the trilateral summit in Camp David last year.The delegation will also reportedly meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho during their stay.However, the U.S. lawmakers are said to have not scheduled any meetings with South Korean politicians or a visit to the National Assembly given that the general elections are weeks away.