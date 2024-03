Photo : YONHAP News

Russian authorities said on Saturday that they have arrested suspects who allegedly killed more than 130 people and injured dozens more in a mass shooting at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday night.Authorities said a total of eleven people were detained, including four gunmen who were caught while heading to Ukraine. Russian news reports identified the gunmen as citizens of Tajikistan.One of the suspects reportedly said during questioning that he was supposed to receive about 18 million won for the attack.The number of deaths in the terror attack stands at around 140, including three children, and the figure is feared to rise.The Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility, but Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that Ukraine was behind the massacre, saying that the suspects planned to flee to Ukraine.Kiev has dismissed the allegations of its involvement in the mass shooting.