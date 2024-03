Photo : YONHAP News

FIFA has officially canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang.FIFA announced the cancellation on Saturday, saying that the qualifying fixture would neither be played nor rescheduled because North Korea could not come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement.FIFA also referred North Korea to its disciplinary committee, adding that the North will be sanctioned with a 3-0 forfeit.The move comes after a notification by Noth Korea that it could not host the match.The Asian Football Confederation said on Friday that the match would not take place as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.With the FIFA decision, Japan won the planned match without an actual game to secure 12 points, leading in Group B with three wins and no losses. North Korea is placed third, with one win and three losses.