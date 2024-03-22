S. Korea Offers Condolences over Deadly Shooting in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed condolences to the victims and their families of a deadly shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, which killed more than 140 people.The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that South Korea stands in solidarity with the people of Russia in their sorrow, expressing hope that those responsible for the attack will be revealed through a swift investigation.Meanwhile, the South Korean Embassy in Russia said on Saturday that there were no reports of South Korean casualties in the attack.The embassy said that it checked with the Russian Emergency Ministry and found that there were no South Koreans among those injured and killed in the attack.It added that the initial list of deaths released by the Russian Health Ministry also had no names for what appeared to be those of South Koreans.The embassy also sent out a safety advisory notice to members of the Korean community, calling for extra caution.Gunmen opened fire at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday night, killing more than 140 people and injuring dozens more.