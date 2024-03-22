Yoon Calls for Flexible Approach to Suspension of Trainee Doctors' Licences

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to consult with the ruling party to seek a flexible way to handle the suspension of the medical licenses of trainee doctors amid the doctors’ prolonged collective action.The presidential office said that Yoon also asked Han Duck-soo to form a "constructive consultative body" to seek dialogue with doctors.The top office said that the order was made at the request of ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Han Dong-hoon after he held talks with medical professors earlier in the day.Han Dong-hoon held a closed meeting with the leaders of the Medical Professors Association of Korea(MPAK) at 4 p.m. Sunday at Severance Hospital in Seoul.In the 50-minute meeting, the officials from MPAK asked the PPP leader to persuade the government to create an opportunity for dialogue with doctors, saying that they will also persuade doctors’ groups and trainee doctors to engage in talks.After the meeting, Han Dong-hoon told reporters that he was asked to mediate to ensure the dialogue between the government and the medical community remains constructive.