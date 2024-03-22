Med Professors to Reduce Work Hours, Submit Resignations as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

The Medical Professors Association of Korea(MPAK) has again urged the government to withdraw its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota, saying that medical professors will reduce their work hours from Monday as planned.The association said on Monday that it expressed this position in a meeting with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chair Han Dong-hoon on Sunday.The MPAK said the quota hike issue and the allocation of extra spots at medical schools are not subject to discussion or consultation and were not discussed at the latest meeting.It emphasized that most of the schools that received increased admissions quotas were found to be unable to provide a proper education, and stressed the crisis cannot be resolved unless the government withdraws its quota increase.The association said it is ready to discuss the issues in front of the public if the government is willing to go back on its plans to increase the quota.According to the MPAK, starting Monday, medical school professors will tender their resignations and reduce their work hours to 52 hours a week.