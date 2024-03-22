Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to 36.5%

Written: 2024-03-25 11:11:23Updated: 2024-03-25 12:43:50

Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to 36.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen to around 36 percent with less than three weeks left until the April general elections.

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 36-point-five percent of respondents approved Yoon's handling of state affairs, down two-point-one percentage points from the previous week.

Sixty-point-one percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with the president, rising one-point-seven percentage points over the same period.

Yoon’s approval rating has declined for four consecutive weeks since hitting 41-point-nine percent in the fourth week of February. 

The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In a separate poll on the approval ratings of the rival parties, the ruling People Power Party received 37-point-one percent, down zero-point-eight percentage points, while the Democratic Party's rating rose by two percentage points to 42-point-eight percent.

The survey, conducted on one-thousand-four adults on Thursday and Friday, has a confidence rate of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >