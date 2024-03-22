Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to 36.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen to around 36 percent with less than three weeks left until the April general elections.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-509 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 36-point-five percent of respondents approved Yoon's handling of state affairs, down two-point-one percentage points from the previous week.Sixty-point-one percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with the president, rising one-point-seven percentage points over the same period.Yoon’s approval rating has declined for four consecutive weeks since hitting 41-point-nine percent in the fourth week of February.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.In a separate poll on the approval ratings of the rival parties, the ruling People Power Party received 37-point-one percent, down zero-point-eight percentage points, while the Democratic Party's rating rose by two percentage points to 42-point-eight percent.The survey, conducted on one-thousand-four adults on Thursday and Friday, has a confidence rate of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points.