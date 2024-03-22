S. Korea, Romania Discuss Cooperation in Nuclear Energy, Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Romania have discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy and defense sectors.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the two sides held the tenth bilateral industrial cooperation committee on Monday in Seoul, with industry minister Ahn Duk-geun and his Romanian counterpart, Stefan-Radu Oprea, leading the discussions.The two sides shared the need to achieve carbon neutrality and Romania expressed support for South Korea’s efforts to promote its Carbon-Free Energy initiative or CFE.South Korea emphasized that South Korean companies, which offer competitive prices, high quality, and timely delivery, will be the most optimal partner for Romania in the nuclear energy sector.South Korea also proposed the two nations continue to enhance defense industry cooperation, saying that the country’s advanced defense system could contribute to the modernization of Romania’s military.It also called for Romania’s attention to ensure that the European Union’s regulations will be introduced and implemented in a way that they do not restrict free trade.