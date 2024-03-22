Yoon Vows to Enact Law to Support Special Cities

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to enact a special law to support the four cities of Yongin, Suwon, Goyang and Changwon so they can implement administrative services worthy of special cities.The president made the pledge on Monday during a public forum at Yongin City Hall in Gyeonggi Province, saying the government will create a legal system to permit special cities to expand their authority and allow them to establish urban development plans properly.The president said that currently, basic plans for apartment remodeling and high-rise building construction permits are subject to the approval of metropolitan governments, and this authority should be transferred to special cities.Yoon said the government will also have the authority related to the creation of arboretums and gardens transferred to special cities so that they can create a pleasant urban environment for citizens.In addition, the president said the government will create a complex residential town in Yongin where a high quality of life will be provided everywhere in the city.He added the government will seek the swift establishment of a semiconductor Meister high school in Yongin to foster talented young people who will work at chip companies in the city.