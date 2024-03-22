KMA Official Rejects Engagement with Gov't, Calls for Parliamentary Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) on Monday rejected engagement with the government amid an ongoing dispute over medical reforms, including a school admissions quota hike, accusing the government of duplicity.This comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for flexibility in handling the suspension of medical licenses of trainee doctors in response to their collective action, as well as the formation of a consultative body for dialogue with the doctors.Joo Su-ho, the KMA emergency committee's chief spokesperson, said as he appeared for additional police questioning over his alleged planning and instigation of the doctors' mass resignations, that the government is externally proposing talks, while continuing to pressure doctors behind closed doors.Joo demanded a parliamentary investigation, accusing the government of exaggerating claims that there is a shortage of doctors in the country.As for medical professors' planned resignations on Monday in response to legal steps being considered against trainee doctors who have yet to return to work, Joo said the government was mistaken in thinking that the doctors would come to talks just because it ramped up the pressure.