Forced Labor Victims' Families Refused Meeting on Visits to Liable Japanese Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Families of Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor visited liable Japanese firms to demand an apology and compensation, but were unable to meet anyone.The families of three victims, Lee Chun-sik, Yang Geum-deok and Jeong Chang-hee, accompanied by civic group representatives and lawyers, visited the headquarters of Nippon Steel in Tokyo Monday morning.The family members previously refused Seoul's proposal last year for the Japanese companies to pay the court-ordered compensation through domestic corporate donations. The relevant Japanese firms, including Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, claimed that all reparation issues were settled in the 1965 bilateral treaty.After failing to meet anyone at Nippon Steel despite an advance request, Lee Go-wun, the eldest daughter of Lee Chun-sik, called the Japanese company "cowardly," pledging to fight the firm until she receives an apology.Jeong Jong-geon, the eldest son of Jeong Chang-hee, and Park Sang-wun, the son of Yang Geum-deok, both victims of Mitsubishi's forced labor, lodged their protest on a visit to the company.