Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday wished Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, a "full and speedy" recovery from cancer.The South Korean leader posted the message on X in English, saying that his thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family, adding that he looks forward to seeing her again in "full health."He added that he and the first lady still remember the "warm hospitality" they received in London last November.Middleton announced on social media on Saturday that she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January, and cancer was discovered during the post-surgery examination.