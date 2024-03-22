Four 'Special Cities' Welcome Legislation Granting More Autonomy

Photo : YONHAP News

Four 'special cities' welcomed the government's push for legislation that will grant them more autonomy.President Yoon Suk Yeol during a government-public debate held at Yongin City Hall on Monday, vowed to push for a bill that will give more autonomy to the cities of Yongin, Suwon, Goyang, and Changwon.Suwon City said it welcomed the push for the enactment of the special law, expressing hopes that the Ministry of Interior and Safety will actively pursue it, while Yongin City said it's long been demanding the enactment of the bill, adding that the government's announcement of its intentions has given it momentum.Changwon City also welcomed the move, saying that all four cities have been making continuous efforts to prepare for the enactment of the special law.All four cities have argued that special law should be enacted to give actual autonomy and authority to the cities in areas such as organization, finance, and planning.