PPP Chief Vows College Tuition Exemption for Families with Three or More Children

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) chairman and head of the ruling party's election committee announced on Monday that the party will push to give households with three or more children a full exemption from college tuition.During a meeting held at the Hanyang University Alumni Center, Han said the party will first push for an exemption on families with three or more children and gradually expand it to households with two children.Han also pledged to abolish the income standard for low birth rate-related policies, emphasizing that dual-income couples are excluded from government support related to marriage, childbirth, and childcare due to income thresholds.The PPP chairman also pledged to make changes to the standards for "multi-child benefits", from the current three children to two-child households.Han said that in a situation where it's difficult to have even one child, families with two or more children should be given discounts on electricity, gas and heating fees, which are currently provided for households with three or more children.