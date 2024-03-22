DP Leader Slams Yoon Administration for Failed Balanced Regional Development Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's failure to achieve balanced regional development and promised to provide a new growth engine for South Gyeongsang Province by reviving the Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang Mega city.During an on-site election strategy meeting in Changwon on Monday, the DP leader said that the ruling party is only pushing for the 'mega city of Seoul', while setting aside the Busan-Ulsan-South Gyeongsang mega city project.Lee promised that the DP will prove its capabilities by providing and implementing concrete policies.The main opposition leader also vowed to dramatically improve the transportation facilities in the region with the opening of the KTX southern inland high-speed railway in 2030, while pledging support for the province to become the center of the aerospace industry.Lee greeted workers in front of the Samsung Heavy Industries in Geoje on Monday morning and is visiting Changwon, Gimhae and Yangsan throughout the day to garner support from voters in the South Gyeongsang region.