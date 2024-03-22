Medical School Professors Expected to Push forward Plan to Resign en Masse

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors of medical schools across the nation are likely to resign en masse despite the government moving to engage in dialogue with the medical community.According to the medical community on Monday, professors of the nation’s 40 medical schools either have begun submitting their resignation or are set to do so.The emergency committee of the Medical Professors Association of Korea said in a statement that the professors will resign en masse on Monday.The statement was backed by professors from 19 medical schools, including Kangwon National University, Pusan National University, Seoul National University, Chungnam National University and Jeju National University.The committee said there are medical schools in which nearly 100 of their professors have tendered their resignations.Medical school professors want the government to scrap its plan to expand the medical schools’ admission quota by two-thousand and reconsider the quota expansion from square one.