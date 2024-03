Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup met with Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) Minister Seok Jong-gun on Monday.The meeting was held after Lee entered the nation last Thursday from Australia, just eleven days after taking up his new post.Lee's appointment as an overseas mission chief came amid a pending investigation into his alleged interference in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.Upon arriving in Seoul, Lee met with defense minister Shin Won-sik last Thursday and with trade minister Ahn Duk-geun and foreign minister Cho Tae-yeol last Friday.While revealing that the ambassador and Seok held talks in the government complex in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, DAPA stopped short of elaborating on the details of the talks.