Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Tentatively Postpones Plan to Suspend Doctors' Licenses

Written: 2024-03-25 19:01:24Updated: 2024-03-25 19:07:45

Gov't Tentatively Postpones Plan to Suspend Doctors' Licenses

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to tentatively put off its plan to suspend from Tuesday the medical licenses of trainee doctors who have yet to return to work as they protest the government’s decision to hike medical school admissions.

An official of the presidential office told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Monday that the government reached such a decision as license suspensions cannot be pursued whilst dialogue is held on finding a flexible way to handle the matter.  

The remarks come a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to consult with the ruling party to seek a flexible way to address the suspension of medical licenses of trainee doctors and to form a "constructive consultative body" to seek dialogue with doctors. 

During a regular meeting with the prime minister on Monday, Yoon stressed the need for the government to engage in closer communication with all levels of society, including the medical community. 

To this end, the government is speeding up working-level efforts to engage in dialogue with the medical community.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >