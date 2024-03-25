Gov't to Hold Talks with Doctors as Medical Professors Start to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

The suspension of the medical licenses of trainee doctors defying the government's return-to-work order has effectively been deferred as the government is seeking a flexible approach to the matter.Health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said on Monday that the ministry will discuss with the ruling party flexible measures regarding the suspension of medical licenses of trainee doctors who left their worksites.A government official told KBS that the government will need to discuss details of the flexible measures with the ruling party, until which the suspension can be postponed.The postponement comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to consult with the ruling party to seek a flexible way to handle the suspension.Accordingly, the government has begun efforts to form a consultative body with the medical community.The prime minister plans to meet with key officials from the medical community at Seoul National University College of Medicine on Tuesday afternoon to discuss pending issues.However, medical professors across the nation began tendering their resignations on Monday as planned, reducing their weekly work hours to 52 hours until their resignations are accepted.About 430 medical professors at Ulsan University submitted their resignations on Monday, as did medical professors at Yonsei University and SNU.