Politics

Overseas Voting for General Elections to Begin Wednesday

Written: 2024-03-26 11:18:39Updated: 2024-03-26 15:19:00

Overseas Voting for General Elections to Begin Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Overseas voting for the April 10 general elections will kick off on Wednesday for a six-day run.

According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Tuesday, polling stations are scheduled to open from Wednesday until next Monday, beginning with the South Korean Embassy in New Zealand and Consulate General in Auckland. 

A total of 147-thousand-989 overseas South Korean nationals will be eligible to vote at 220 polling stations set up by 178 overseas missions in 115 countries between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Information on political parties and candidates is available on the websites of the NEC, the foreign ministry, the Overseas Koreans Agency, and diplomatic missions. 

The NEC said that as polling stations at overseas missions have different operation periods, voters should check their local mission’s website for detailed information, such as the location and operational hours. 

Overseas Korean voters must present photo identification, such as a passport, resident registration card, a certificate issued by a government office or public institution in South Korea, or a certificate issued by the government of the country of residence.
