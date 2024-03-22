Gov't Reaffirms Medical School Admissions Quota Hike, Plans to Complete Follow-up Measures in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The government reaffirmed its planned increase of medical school admissions quota by two-thousand, pledging to complete all followup measures within May.The assertion was made by second vice health minister Park Min-soo on Tuesday, despite doctors calling for the plan's withdrawal as a condition to engagement with the government on the quota and other medical reforms.A task force formed by the Office for Government Policy Coordination is set to draw up a plan for a survey on ways to improve the educational environment at each medical school, while an inspection team from the education ministry will collect on-site opinions through Friday.Pledging that the government will complete medical reforms, including the quota hike, as previously promised to the public, the vice minister said it will exert full efforts to provide a stable support through a close cooperation with each institution.Meanwhile, the government will take stern measures against those who force fellow medical professors or trainee doctors to submit a resignation, if such act can be considered as workplace harassment.