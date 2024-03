Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon paid a courtesy visit to former conservative President Park Geun-hye at her residence in the southeastern city of Daegu.After the meeting on Tuesday, Han said the former president shared many warm stories, voiced positive thoughts about government affairs and talked about her personal experiences.The interim chief said the latest meeting, his first with the former president since he took office, was arranged after a scheduling conflict between the two sides prevented them from meeting during his last visit to Daegu.Some speculate that the meeting was a part of the PPP's attempt to bring together support from conservative voters ahead of the April 10 general elections.Lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha, the former president's trusted confidant, who is seeking to win a parliamentary seat representing Daegu's Dalseong A district, was also present during Han's visit.