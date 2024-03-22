Yoon Calls to Come Together to Prevent Anti-State Forces from Disrupting Nat'l Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for the country to come together to prevent anti-state forces from disrupting national security and threatening public safety, as South Korea marked the 14th anniversary of the North's torpedo attack on the Cheonan warship in 2010.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said some within the South Korean society continue to deny that the North had carried out the attack on the warship.The president said distorting facts, inciting and concocting falsehood to split public opinions, as well as insulting families of the servicemen who lost their lives in the attack, all serve to tear down national security and threaten public safety.He stressed that without strong security, the nation will not be able to protect freedom, peace, prosperity, and state identities of free democracy and market economy.The president promised to never forget the honorable sacrifice made by the 46 servicemen who perished while defending the country onboard the Cheonan warship, as well as the late warrant officer Han Joo-ho, who died during a search and rescue operation.