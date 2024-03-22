Ceremony Held to Mark 14th Anniv. of Cheonan Warship Attack that Killed 46 Servicemen

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony was held on Tuesday to honor the 46 navy sailors who lost their lives during North Korea's torpedo attack on the Cheonan warship in 2010.The ceremony at the Navy's Second Fleet headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, was attended by over 200 people, including the bereaved families and personnel who survived the attack.Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo sent a telegram to express respect for the devotion and sacrifices made by the 46 servicemen, as well as to convey a message of consolation and respect to their families and the surviving servicemen.One of the survivors, Commander Park Yeon-soo, who took the helm of a frigate named after the ill-fated corvette in January, pledged to flawlessly defend the western Northern Limit Line(NLL) with a belief that he is being accompanied by all of his comrades onboard the original vessel.At around 9:22 p.m. on March 26, 2010, the Cheonan patrol frigate on duty was struck by a North Korean submarine's surprise torpedo attack, sinking into waters near Baengnyeong Island. Forty-six out of the 104 seamen had died, while 58 others were rescued.