Ruling, Opposition Leaders Going All out as Elections Approach in 15 Days

Anchor: Ahead of the general elections next month, South Korean political parties are going all out, seeking to win more seats in the National Assembly. Ruling People Power Party(PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon on Tuesday sought to consolidate conservative voter support, gaining former President Park Geun-hye's endorsement of the ruling camp. Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, meanwhile, appeared on a social media channel in the morning and argued that South Korea might follow in the wake of foreign countries whose economies collapsed due to bad politics unless voters pick the DP.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: With just 15 days remaining until the April 10 general elections, ruling and opposition parties are intensifying their campaign efforts.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon started Tuesday's campaign by visiting former President Park Geun-hye in her residence in Daegu in an apparent bid to consolidate conservative voter support.Former President Park at the meeting is said to have called for the unity of the people at a time of economic difficulty while expressing her support for the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's policies toward the Gyeongsang region.Han in the afternoon placed his focus on the so-called Nakdong River belt area, touring the southern port city of Busan and the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan.Meanwhile, main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday morning visited Ahyeon subway station in central Seoul, throwing his support behind his party's district candidate.Appearing on a YouTube channel, Lee argued that South Korea is at a watershed moment, saying that the nation is on the verge of following in the footsteps of Argentina, which he called a "formerly rich country that collapsed due to backward politics."While likening the Yoon administration to the Argentinian governments of the past, Lee also addressed the rise of the leftist minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, stressing that the DP must be able to continue to dominate the National Assembly without the help of the new party.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.