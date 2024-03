Photo : YONHAP News

A 24-hour drug counseling center has been launched, providing counseling services for rehabilitation and prevention of drug addictions.The 24-hour call center is operated by the Korean Association Against Drug Abuse, as it held an opening ceremony on Tuesday.The move comes as the government looks to strengthen government-wide drug investigations and crackdowns while establishing a basic plan for drug use management.The center operates a counseling service using professional counselors in conjunction with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, providing 24-hour hospital guidance, psychological counseling, abuse prevention counseling and connecting those who want treatment to rehab centers.The 24-hour drug counseling service can be reached by dialing 1342.