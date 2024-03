Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized intracity bus drivers in Seoul plan to stage a general strike from Thursday.The Seoul city bus chapter of the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers' Federation said on Tuesday that a motion to launch a strike was passed after 98-point-three percent of union members voted in favor of it.Of the total 18-thousand-133 members, 16-thousand-317 took part in the vote.As a result, the unionized drivers will go on strike from 4 a.m. Thursday if negotiations with management scheduled for Wednesday collapse.The two sides have held seven rounds of negotiations and two rounds of advance arbitration on the union's request for a wage hike and an improved salary class system since December 28 last year.The union is also said to be demanding the abolition of differential wages applied on those who work on part-time contracts after retirement.