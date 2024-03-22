Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Kim Yo-jong: N. Korea Will Disregard, Reject Any Contact with Japan

Written: 2024-03-26 18:28:36Updated: 2024-03-26 19:07:15

Kim Yo-jong: N. Korea Will Disregard, Reject Any Contact with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, says the regime will disregard and reject any contact or negotiation with Japan.

In a statement released by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim said Japan does not have the least bit of courage to change history, bring about peace and stability in the region and take the first step of new North Korea-Japan relations.

Kim said in her statement Japan had attempted to table as an agenda the nuclear and missile issues, which she said has nothing to with Tokyo.

Claiming that Japan had  first requested for a North Korea-Japan summit without any preconditions, Kim said such a gathering is of no interest to Pyongyang, as the regime has no wishes to be used as a pawn by the Japanese Prime Minister whose approval ratings are at rock bottom. 

In a statement released on Monday, Kim said Tokyo had conveyed wishes to hold a bilateral summit to which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replied that nothing had been decided.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >