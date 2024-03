Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Thailand 3-0 in a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.The Korean national team, led by interim coach Hwang Sun-hong, won its fourth Group C match in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers at Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand.Lee Jae-sung scored an opener in the 19th minute with a tap-in from Cho Gue-sung’s cross, before captain Son Heung-min netted a goal after half-time with the help of Lee Kang-in.Substitute Park Jin-seop then added another in the second half, sealing the victory against Thailand.South Korea, which secured three points from the game, leads Group C with three wins and one draw and is on track to progress to the third round of qualifiers.