PPP Chair Vows to Seek Relocation of National Assembly to Sejong City

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon said his party will seek the complete relocation of the National Assembly in Seoul to Sejong City and pursue development in Yeouido, the current site of the assembly.Han unveiled the new election pledge on Wednesday in a press conference at the party’s headquarters, with about two weeks left until the April 10 general elections.Han said that his party will seek the relocation of the whole assembly to Sejong City to make it a full-fledged administrative capital and turn the site of the current assembly into a cultural and financial hub for citizens.The PPP chair pledged to turn the current National Assembly into a new landmark in Seoul and to pursue the active development of Yeouido and its surrounding areas by lifting development regulations.Han said that the land for the relocation is already prepared in Sejong, and construction is also planned. He also stressed that the relocation will resolve administrative inefficiency, promote balanced national development and stimulate the local economy, turning Sejong City into a political and administrative capital like Washington D.C. in the U.S.